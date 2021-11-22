Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WESCO International (WCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESCO reported strong third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units and contributions from portfolio expansion. Also, benefits from the Anixter merger aided the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses drove Electrical & Electronic Solutions revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses drove Communications & Security Solutions revenues. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses aided the Utility & Broadband Solutions segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, supply chain challenges and a leveraged balance sheet remain concerns for the company.”

11/5/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition. Further, the company is experiencing strong growth in Canada and other international markets, which in turn is driving its organic growth. Growing industry supply opportunities and strong adoption of supply chain solutions in cloud, data center and broadband projects remain major positives. Moreover, strong momentum across construction, industrial and utility plus broadband businesses is a tailwind. Further, the company remains focused on strategic investments and margin expansion initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, declining end-user technology customers and currency headwinds are overhangs. Further, the company’s leveraged balance sheet remains a risk.”

9/29/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $136.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $140.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,236 shares of company stock worth $8,530,265. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

