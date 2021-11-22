WELL One Day Volume Hits $94,467.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, WELL has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One WELL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $23.03 million and approximately $94,467.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

