Wells Fargo & Company Increases Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $27.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

