Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.34% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $39,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $80.16 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39.

