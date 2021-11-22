Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $137.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.20 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

