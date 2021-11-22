Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,470,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 41,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

