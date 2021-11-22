Wells Fargo & Company Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $180.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.47. 485,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75.
In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
