Wells Fargo & Company Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $180.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.47. 485,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

