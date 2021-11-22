WEMIX (WEMIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $284.40 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.89 or 0.00038711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $284.40 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.93 or 0.07179533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.73 or 0.99524470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

