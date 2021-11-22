Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

