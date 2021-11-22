Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

