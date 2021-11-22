West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading 1.1% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$112.45 and last traded at C$110.91. 479,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 750,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$175.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$104.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.01.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 15.5897742 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.