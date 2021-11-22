Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 538,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

