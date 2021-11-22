Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Down to $97.72

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.72, but opened at $95.01. Westlake Chemical shares last traded at $96.88, with a volume of 842 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

