Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WHLR stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

