Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 13552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

