WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.90 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $672.63 million and $13.39 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

