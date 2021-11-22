William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BrightView in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

BV stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

