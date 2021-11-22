William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.