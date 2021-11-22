Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 million, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 395,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

