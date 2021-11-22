Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of WLTW opened at $232.80 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

