Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.