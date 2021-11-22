Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $144.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 13.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 97,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

