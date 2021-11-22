Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $533.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $535.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.47 and its 200-day moving average is $435.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.