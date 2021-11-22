Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $93.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.