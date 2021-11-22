Wing (WING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.75 or 0.07198304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,698.01 or 1.00185275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.