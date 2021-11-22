WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.00866240 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.