Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $108,072.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.18, for a total value of $108,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WINA traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.62. 7,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,727. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $165.82 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $970.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

