WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Up 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $97.81. 4,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTN. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

