WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.77

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 43313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,133,000 after purchasing an additional 127,622 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

