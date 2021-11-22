WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.77

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 43313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,133,000 after purchasing an additional 127,622 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 539,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

