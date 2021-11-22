WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,008.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 8,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

