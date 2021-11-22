WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.34. 87,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $356.17 and a 1 year high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

