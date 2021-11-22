WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of LQDH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.01. 18,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,371. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.70 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95.

