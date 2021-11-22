Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.35 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

