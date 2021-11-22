Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0769

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $618,078.46 and $59,920.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,026.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.40 or 0.07334098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.15 or 0.00370266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.71 or 0.00986745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.63 or 0.00407937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00271002 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.