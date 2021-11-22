Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.17 on Monday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

