Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.
Woodward stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.
In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
