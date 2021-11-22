Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Woodward stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

