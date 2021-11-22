Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $7.05. 1,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Worley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

