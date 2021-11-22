Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $10.90 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $41,828.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

