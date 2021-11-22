WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $222,749.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $222,749.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 2% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $10.07 or 0.00017657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00091256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.11 or 0.07291508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,147.05 or 1.00210846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

