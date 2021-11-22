Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.06 billion and approximately $299.30 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $56,556.72 or 0.99175659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00057112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.00536833 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,578 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

