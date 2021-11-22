Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $566.97

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $566.97 or 0.00997323 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,832,329 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

