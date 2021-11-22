Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $87.46 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

