Xcel Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,814 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average volume of 512 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. 5,212,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,579. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

