XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.64

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 million, a PE ratio of 240.62 and a beta of 0.49.
XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
