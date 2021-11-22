XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.64

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 7291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 million, a PE ratio of 240.62 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 1,887,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after buying an additional 1,640,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XL Fleet by 1,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 803,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XL Fleet by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 341,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XL Fleet by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 340,201 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

