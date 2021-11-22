XMax Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $491,413.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, XMax has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $491,413.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,426,663,229 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

