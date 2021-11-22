XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.10

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 10993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get XOS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.