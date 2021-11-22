XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 61,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,810,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 8.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

