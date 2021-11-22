Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,245,744. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

