Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.41. 3,627,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,182. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.