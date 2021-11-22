Ycash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27,317.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $7.64 million and $27,317.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.01 or 0.00362542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00180705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00101248 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003243 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003809 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,816,869 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

